(Video) Neville shares what Van Nistelrooy thinks about Gakpo’s Anfield treatment

Cody Gakpo looked like a different player in the Euros and has been shining on the international stage, something that hasn’t always been possible at Anfield.

Speaking about our forward on ‘Stick to Football’, Gary Neville shared details of what Ruud van Nistelrooy said about the Dutchman: “I went to speak to Ruud just after he first had got to Liverpool and he [Gakpo] was struggling a little bit and I said what about Gakpo, because obviously United were looking at him.

“And he said he’s a left winger, that’s it. So when Klopp was playing him false nine, centre forward or a bit deeper in midfield, Ruud had him at PSV and he said absolutely a left-winger and you watch him for Holland and he looks quick.

“He looks like he can run with the ball, he looks direct.”

It seems then that the former Old Trafford forward at least thinks that Jurgen Klopp was not using our No.18 correctly and it may be an opinion shared across the Netherlands.

With a fellow countryman now at the helm, perhaps Arne Slot can get the best out of the former PSV captain.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Gakpo (from 31:42) via The Overlap on YouTube:

