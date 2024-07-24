Sky journalist: Another club has now ‘entered the race’ for Liverpool gem who ‘wants to leave’

One player who reportedly ‘wants to leave’ Liverpool this summer appears to be attracting no shortage of interest.

Having hinted a few weeks ago that he was looking to cut his ties with the Reds, Sepp van den Berg has been attracting strong interest from PSV Eindhoven, with Stuttgart also showing an admiration for the Dutch defender (Eindhovens Dagblad).

Taking to X on Wednesday evening, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg mentioned two other Bundesliga clubs who are also in the hunt for the 22-year-old.

He posted: “Hoffenheim have entered the race for Sepp van den Berg! 22 y/o central defender wants to leave Liverpool this transfer window as reported. Talks between Hoffenheim and the player’s side have taken place. No talks with #LFC yet. Mainz 05, still there but Liverpool demand €20m now.”

🚨🔵 Excl. | TSG Hoffenheim have entered the race for Sepp van den Berg! 22 y/o central defender wants to leave Liverpool this transfer window as reported. Talks between Hoffenheim and the player’s side have taken place. No talks with #LFC yet. Mainz 05, still there but… pic.twitter.com/1Bv7IYTFex — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 24, 2024

READ MORE: ‘The signs are…’ – Journalist’s Mo Salah claim could make difficult reading for Liverpool fans

READ MORE: Not Salah or Trent: Slot could have a new role in mind for another Liverpool player this season

Van den Berg has reportedly been making a big impression behind the scenes at Liverpool since pre-season training began earlier this month, and the Reds’ tour of the USA could offer a huge opportunity for him to stake a claim for first-team inclusion once the competitive action begins in mid-August.

By the final week of the summer transfer window, it’ll likely become apparent just how much of a role he’d have to play at Anfield during the upcoming campaign, and it’s at that point that LFC bosses could make a decision on the defender.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The 22-year-old deserves the chance to at least prove his worth to Arne Slot, but if it looks unlikley that he’ll feature much over the next few months and there remains a plethora of suitors for him, it could steer Richard Hughes towards selling the centre-back.

Plettenberg mentioned a €20m (£16.8m) asking price for Van den Berg, but considering how many clubs are reportedly in for him, Liverpool could have the luxury of setting off a bidding war if they seek to cash in on him.

The Reds’ reported interest in Johan Bakayoko also offers a possible incentive to strike a deal with PSV which’d see the Dutch defender and Belgian attacker swap clubs, with some cash also being exchanged.

Should LFC decide to put the 22-year-old up for sale, there definitely seems to be scope for them to manipulate the market in their favour and either reap a sizeable fee for him or use him as leverage to secure one of their main transfer targets. This is exactly the kind of territory where Michael Edwards usually shines!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions