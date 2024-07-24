(Video) Arne Slot effortlessly leaves Liverpool fans thrilled with interactions during USA tour

Arne Slot has already made himself a very popular figure among some Liverpool fans before he even takes charge of a competitive fixture for the Reds!

The 45-year-old and his squad have flown out to the USA for a pre-season tour which sees them take on Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United in friendly matches over the next 10 days, offering LFC fans across the Atlantic a rare opportunity to meet their heroes in person.

The club’s social media channels posted footage of our new head coach signing autographs for supporters in Pittsburgh, with a few getting his John Hancock on Liverpool-branded footballs and a flag bearing the famous crest and ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ slogan.

As one fan with a beaming smile on his face expressed his heartfelt gratitude for Slot granting his signature, the Reds’ new boss chirped ‘You’re welcome’.

The Dutchman is already exhibiting signs of an affable demeanour which comes across effortlessly, and hopefully he can also deligh the fan base with results on the pitch in addition to his off-field persona.

You can check out Slot’s interactions with the fans below, via @LFC on X: