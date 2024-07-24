Journalist’s three words on Liverpool transfer activity provides summer clarity – Athletic

Liverpool fans are awaiting the start of a summer of transfer business and it seems the calls for activity are growing on social media, whilst many others remain relaxed at a lack of activity.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce, Gregg Evans and Andy Jones were tasked with answering the question of whether the Reds will make signings this summer.

Their response was: ‘Liverpool arrive home from this three-game tour on August 4 and when they reassemble at Kirkby training ground, Slot should finally have his full squad together for the first time.

‘It should be much clearer by then exactly what’s required for the season ahead, who is available and at what price. Business will happen before then if the right opportunity comes up, and money is available.’

The final three words of this answer should ease the concerns of many who think that FSG are blocking the ability for Arne Slot to strengthen his side.

It’s rather allowing our new head coach a chance to get to grips with his new squad and for the international stars to return from their breaks – before knee-jerk decisions are made.

Should the Dutchman state in early August that one key area needs adding to, then Richard Hughes should be armed and ready to add players to the squad for him.

That means that we should remain calm for the coming weeks and allow the vast change within the club to settle, before expecting more to be introduced.

There’s still plenty of time to allow things to happen, before losing our cool as fans.

