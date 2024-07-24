(Video) Trent names Liverpool legend who he rates even higher than Salah and Van Dijk

Trent Alexander-Arnold was given the task of choosing between a variety of Liverpool legends past and present, and for him there was one clear winner throughout.

The 25-year-old took part in a quickfire quiz of ‘Winner Stays On’ in a feature for Mirror Football, whereby he’d pick between two names (all whilst performing keepy-uppies) and his selection would subsequently come up against a different ‘opponent’.

He first had to choose between Kenny Dalglish or Steven Gerrard, opting for the latter, and he also choose the 2005 Champions League-winning captain over Graeme Souness, Ian Rush, John Barnes, Luis Suarez, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

It says everything about how much Trent worships his fellow Scouser that he was picked over all of those great names (including two of the vice-capain’s current Liverpool teammates!) and speaks volumes for the Huyton legend’s iconic status at Anfield.

You can check out Trent’s selections below, via @MirrorFootball on X: