(Video) Virgil van Dijk jokingly suggests why some Liverpool teammates may be ‘sick’ of him

Virgil van Dijk has jokingly explained why some of his Liverpool teammates may be getting ‘sick’ of listening to him.

The Reds captain was speaking with Ben Foster in a feature for Amazon Prime Video Sport when he was asked if it’s his responsibility to act as an on-field mentor to young centre-back partner Jarell Quansah.

The 33-year-old replied: “100%, but it isn’t only because he’s young. I could also say that over the last couple of years about Matip or Joe Gomez or Konate. I’m always communicating, I’m always shouting. If you were to ask them how many times I shout their names during the game, they would get sick of me!”

Shortly before he was announced as Liverpool’s new club captain last summer, it was noted how Van Dijk could be heard ‘bellowing instructions’ throughout a behind-closed-doors friendly against Greuther Furth.

Even when watching on TV, it’s evident that the Dutchman has taken on the role of organiser in chief at the back, and that was the case long before he was given the captaincy a year ago.

He certainly keeps his fellow centre-backs on their toes, but when he so often leads by example, we’re sure the likes of Quansah, Gomez and Konate don’t mind a helpful ear-bashing during a game!

You can view Van Dijk’s comments below (from 14:58), via Amazon Prime Video Sport on YouTube: