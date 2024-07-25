Liverpool learn asking price for ‘top target’ who’d fit priority position for Richard Hughes

Liverpool have been notified of how much they’ll need to pay if they’re to land one of their apparent priority targets in the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Juventus will demand at least £50m if they’re to part with Gleison Bremer, who’s reportedly been identified as a ‘top target’ at Anfield amid the pursuit of centre-back additions.

The Brazilian isn’t the only defender at the Allianz Stadium who’s seemingly of interest on Merseyside, with the same outlet also claiming that the Bianconeri would be willing to sell LFC-linked Dean Huijsen for £20m-£25m.

With centre-back being one of the three positions deemed to be a priority for Richard Hughes in the remainder of the transfer window (along with a defensive midfielder and wide attacker), it comes as no great surprise that Liverpool are once again being linked with Bremer.

The 27-year-old has been touted as a possible target for the Reds for some time, but will this summer finally see the Merseysiders seriously pursue the Brazilian defender?

If LFC are seeking another aerially domiant centre-back to partner Virgil van Dijk, then the Juventus man could be right up our street. As per FBref, he ranks among the top 16% of centre-backs in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for aerial duels won per 90 minutes (2.84).

However, he doesn’t particularly stand out for any other underlying performance metric, and it’s difficult to imagine Liverpool paying £50m+ for someone who’s already 27 and doesn’t appear to be a clear market leader among his position.

There’s bound to be alternatives in the market who’d tick more boxes for the Reds, but if Hughes and Arne Slot are convinced that Bremer is the one that they want, then maybe we could see a concrete offer being tabled for him in the next few weeks.

