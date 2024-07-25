Crazy facts about Liverpool FC you won’t believe are true

We’re a club with a very rich history and a fair few records have been broken over the years. Most of these are known to fans far and wide – if you didn’t know we hold the record for most European Cups of any English team, then what are you even doing on this site?!

Some of you can tell us Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorers with the exact goals scored while others will recall our highest-ever Premier League win (9-0 against Bournemouth in 2022). Everyone has their favourite Liverpool fact or stat – but here are four of the craziest you’ve probably never heard of.

We Have A 75% Win rate At Home In The Last Five Seasons

Looking back over the last five seasons, it’s evident our home form has been one of the only consistent things since winning the league. You probably have a hunch that we’re good at home – but did you know we have a 75% win rate across all home league matches in the last five seasons? We found this data from FBRef and it’s comfortably the second-best in the league; a mere 2% lower than Manchester City over the same period. Given they’ve won all four league titles since ours, it’s pretty crazy that our home win rate is still so exceptionally high.

We had a pretty awesome home win rate last year alone and we think that – along with our history at Anfield – is why loads of non GamStop sports betting sites are picking us as third-favourites to win the league. When you look at those stats, it’s pretty clear all we need to do is improve our away form and we’ll be huge contenders in pretty much any season!

We won the title in 2019-20 with more games to spare than any other winner

To be honest, we could’ve made this whole post about the 2019-20 title-winning season alone. It broke loads of incredible records, such as:

Equalling the highest win percentage by any club in a top-flight season (84.21%)

Securing the most victories (32) ever in a single league campaign by any top-flight team in England

Equalling the most successive wins in English top-flight history (18)

These are all remarkable feats and meant we finished 18 points ahead of City by the end of the season, amounting to an incredible 99 points in total. One away from the big 100 – I can’t be the only one annoyed by that?!

Anyway, the big stat you probably won’t believe here is that our title-winning season was wrapped up earlier than any other season on record in the English top flight. We won with 7 games to spare, making it the earliest title win ever.

Let’s put that into context shall we – even Arsenal’s Invincibles failed to secure the title as early as we did. They also only finished on 90 points, just 11 ahead of Chelsea in second. The following season Chelsea bagged 95 points with only 1 loss and still didn’t win it sooner than we did. It’s a remarkable feat that might fly under the radar because everyone always raves about the 03-04 “Invincibles” season despite that Arsenal team getting loads of draws along the way.

Do you think our title was the most impressive of all time? It’s certainly up for debate!

Our record unbeaten streak at Anfield is 68 games

We’ve already mentioned our insane performance at Anfield over the years, but did you know our longest unbeaten streak in the league is 68 games? That already sounds insane – then you remember we only play 19 home games per season. It works out as 3 years and 272 days from April 2017 to January 2021.

We could pick loads of stats from Jurgen Klopp’smreign to put here but the unbeaten run seems the most poetic. He made Anfield a true fortress and will go down in history as one of the best Liverpool managers of all time.

We’ve scored an average of 1.8 goals per game in our history

Let’s wrap things up with the most “Liverpool” stat ever. You’ve seen the headline so we’ll preface this by saying we can’t 100% guarantee it’s true or accurate. We got the data from LFC History, which is normally very reliable and we’re inclined to trust it.

Since the very first competitive Liverpool FC game in 1892, our club has scored 10464 goals in 5968 matches. Again, we assume that they include cup competitions as it says “competitive” and not “league” goals, but how nuts is that?

1.8 goals per match is nearly two goals a game. It’s pretty wild when you realise we’re basically guaranteed to score at least 1 goal every single game we play – and to maintain that for over a century is mind-boggling.

Nothing screams “Liverpool” quite like that final stat to me. It perfectly encapsulates the entire club’s ethos; we don’t sit back and play boring football, we’re all about attacking and trying to score as many goals as possible. Does it mean we let a few in as well? Sure, but most of us fans would rather watch a goal with loads of games than boring 0-0 draws or 1-0 wins.

