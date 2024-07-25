(Video) Wow: Curtis Jones just dropped huge Arne Slot claim; will have flown under the radar

You could really forgive this current Liverpool squad for still feeling the effects of legendary boss Jurgen Klopp’s departure this summer.

Yet, by all accounts, it appears that Arne Slot has made an instant impression following his summer move away from Feyenoord.

Curtis Jones is the latest to sing the Dutchman’s praises

, telling reporters (as quoted by @SkySportsPL on X) the following: “He’s amazing actually. I’ve said it a lot; it’s probably the happiest I’ve been in terms of a style of play that suits me and the lads we have in our team.”

That’s some statement to make after you’ve been coached for several years by one of the leading tacticians in the game. Ever. Period.

Boy, oh boy, could we be in for a fun ride with the Slot machine.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: