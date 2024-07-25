‘The ECHO understands…’ – Fresh Alexander-Arnold contract update provided

It’s already been a summer of speculation around Trent Alexander-Arnold and there will be many fans hoping that it can end in a new contract for the Scouser.

Writing for the Liverpool ECHO, Paul Gorst reported: ‘The ECHO understands Alexander-Arnold has already spoken to new head coach Arne Slot and the pair have briefly outlined their respective plans for the summer.

‘Alexander-Arnold, according to a number of sources, has talked up his determination to hit the ground running upon his return to club football and his commitment to the cause for the coming campaign has been detailed explicitly.’

It seems that there are no immediate plans for the vice captain to be spending next season anywhere but Anfield and so we can at least relax with that box ticked.

The major concern would be that the 25-year-old may have his head turned by Real Madrid enough that he waits for his current contract to expire and heads to Spain on a free transfer.

This would be a huge blow for the Reds as we would not only be missing out on the mercurial talents of the right back but also a mammoth fee that should be needed to prise him away from the club.

Given the academy graduate’s involvement in the Euros, Arne Slot and Richard Hughes haven’t had the chance to sit down and discuss a new deal for him yet and so we all hope this can be resolved quickly.

However, it will only be a matter of time that these rumours start to increase in velocity and that could cause a negative atmosphere around the camp.

Ideally we’d like to see Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and the boyhood Red all secure new deals and end any unnecessary talk around the club this summer.

