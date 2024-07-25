Two Liverpool attackers ‘primed’ for Anfield exit this summer – Doyle

Liverpool fans are waiting for the start of transfer activity this summer and it seems it may begin with some outgoings rather than new faces.

This comes after Ian Doyle reported for the Liverpool ECHO: ‘Kaide Gordon and Ben Doak are both vying for a place as backup to the established forward line and, with neither expected to gain much from dropping back to the under-21s this season, one or both would seem primed for a temporary exit.’

It seems then that both Kaide Gordon and Ben Doak are being lined up for a loan move away from Anfield this summer, in the hope of advancing their careers.

READ MORE: (Video) Ian Rush is happy with timing of Arne Slot arrival for key reason

Losing one or both would reduce the number of options on the right wing to support Mo Salah which may suggest that the Reds are looking to add another player in this position.

With this being possibly the only position in the squad that we don’t have two senior options, then this may make sense and will allow our academy players a pathway for a full season of first team football elsewhere.

The thinking may then be that the new option to challenge our Egyptian King could then become number one when the record scorer departs Merseyside and then we have a ready made understudy in Doak or Gordon.

READ MORE: ‘The ECHO understands…’ – Fresh Alexander-Arnold contract update provided

The Scot seemed to have Europa League football lined up for him in the last campaign but injury cruely stunted his chances for both Jurgen Klopp and then for Scotland in the Euros.

His teammate who was signed from Derby County has also had more than his fair share of fitness concerns and will be desperate to prove that he can play regular football.

This could all be a very promising idea to enhance the strength of the squad in the short and long term.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions