Liverpool could tick off one of their main summer transfer objectives for just £25m – report

Liverpool have been informed of the price that it’d take to secure one of their reported summer transfer targets.

According to Football Insider, Juventus would be willing to part with Dean Huijsen for ‘the right price’, which in their eyes is £20m-£25m, and bids in that region could be accepted by the Bianconeri.

The towering Dutch centre-back – all 6 foot 6 of him – is regarded as a potential star of the future by both the Reds and fellow suitors Aston Villa.

In Huijsen, Liverpool would be paying for someone with very little first-team experience who they’ll be banking on to come good in future years.

The 19-year-old has played just 15 times at senior level (although he did plunder a couple of goals on loan at Roma last season), so the Reds would be gambling on his long-term potential if they’re to spend around £25m on him.

The Dutchman boasts some impressive attacking metrics in comparison to positional peers across Europe’s five main leagues over the past year, although his defensive figures are somewhat mixed. Surprisingly for someone of his stature, he features in just the 23rd percentile for aerial duels won per 90 minutes (FBref).

Despite that, Huijsen’s ambidextry means that he could give Liverpool the left-sided centre-back that they crave in the current transfer window, ticking off one of the three main priorities for Richard Hughes this summer as the pursuits of a new defensive midfielder and wide attacker continue.

Spending £25m on a largely unproven teenager would be a considerable gamble, and it doesn’t seem like the kind of deal that the Reds typically pursue under FSG’s stewardship, but perhaps they see something in the Juventus youngster which’ll prompt them to make an exception.

