Liverpool midfielder ‘attracting interest’ ahead of potential transfer this summer – Ian Doyle

After a quiet start to the summer, it seems that we may be ramping up our transfer activity and Liverpool could see some incoming and outgoing action soon.

Reporting for the Liverpool ECHO, Ian Doyle stated: ‘Teenage midfielder James McConnell has already been attracting interest from the Championship.’

With reports also suggesting the likes of Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon may also be heading out on loan this summer, it seems that Arne Slot is wanting to provide young players with a chance for first team football elsewhere.

READ MORE: Two Liverpool attackers ‘primed’ for Liverpool exit this summer – Doyle

It’s not known whether James McConnell will be departing Merseyside on a permanent or temporary deal but it seems unlikely he would be discarded this summer.

After watching Jurgen Klopp provide so much Anfield football for his academy stars, perhaps we will now see a transition to more loan deals being offered.

There will be pros and cons to both these strategies but one glaring thought should be the Carabao Cup success that we achieved at Wembley.

READ MORE: (Video) Ian Rush is happy with timing of Arne Slot arrival for key reason

It will either mean the Reds will be stronger for the tournament with less rotation or the quality of our ‘second string side’ will drop significantly and thus reduce our chances of domestic cup silverware.

Ultimately, we will only know if this strategy has worked at the end of the campaign and after watching so many loan deals fail last season – there’s still no guarantee of how these moves will work.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions