(Video) Former Liverpool midfielder fumes after Paris Olympics football two-hour delays

Liverpool fans know all about the terrible organisation in place for major sporting events in Paris and it’s no surprise to see nothing has changed now that the Olympics are in town.

Now managing Argentina, Javier Mascherano was faced with a two hour delay and said after the match: “It is a disgrace that this should happen and poison the tournament. This wouldn’t even happen in a neighbourhood tournament. It’s pathetic.

“Beyond the Olympic spirit, the organisation needs to be up to standard and at the moment, unfortunately, it is not.”

Moroccan fans were blamed for the delay that led to the lengthy stoppage of no football being played, before the game was completed in front of a near empty stadium.

The comments from the ex-Red show how frustrating it was for the players and staff involved in the game.

You can watch Mascherano’s comments via @unaicano10 on X:

🔴 URGENTE | Javier Mascherano ESTALLA contra la inseguridad en los Juegos Olímpicos de París causada por la inmigración ilegal: “Ayer nos robaron durante el entrenamiento relojes, anillos… de todo”. “¿Cómo van a suspender un partido porque marroquís se cuelan en la cancha?”. pic.twitter.com/vJyL8BNVJQ — Unai Cano (@unaicano10) July 24, 2024

