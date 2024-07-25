Liverpool prodigy ‘close’ to confirming loan exit; he ‘will feature’ for Reds in pre-season first

One Liverpool youngster is on the verge of agreeing a loan move away from Anfield, but not before he gets a chance to impress Arne Slot in pre-season.

The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele took to social media on Wednesday evening to report that Luke Chambers is set to be loaned out to Wigan Athletic, who’ve already signed Calvin Ramsay from the Reds on a temporary basis.

The journalist posted on X: “Luke Chambers close to re-joining League One Wigan on loan. Some Championship clubs were keen but a return to the Latics seen as best for his development. He will feature in Liverpool’s pre-season tour before joining.

“He joins Calvin Ramsay in joining Wigan on loan from the Reds. Believe the loan agreement will be reviewed in January. If he outperforms League One level, Chambers could be recalled and sent to a higher standard.”

READ MORE: Ex-Liverpool midfielder admits leaving Anfield was ‘difficult’ but he ‘had to get out’

READ MORE: Former England midfielder says Liverpool are ‘very keen’ on ‘outstanding’ 24y/o who Man City also want

The defender made four senior appearances for Liverpool last season before he was loaned to Wigan in January, where he enjoyed 18 outings and scored his first goal in men’s football against Portsmouth (Transfermarkt).

He was given a glowing review by Trent Alexander-Arnold after his inaugural start for the Reds against Toulouse nine months ago, with our current vice-captain describing him as ‘amazing’ and a player with ‘great potential’ (GOAL).

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Although a genuine breakthrough at Anfield this term looks unlikely for Chambers, it speaks to how highly he’s rated on Merseside that Slot has taken him on the pre-season tour of USA, and that the club envisage loaning him to a ‘higher standard’ than League One if his impending move to the Latics goes well.

Having had a taste of regular first-team action at the DW Stadium earlier this year, the 20-year-old will be keen for more over the coming months, and a loan exit surely represents his best chance of having that wish satisfied.

He remains a long-term project on Merseyside rather than someone to make an immediate impact, but another fruitful season at senior level should stand him in very good stead to hopefully become part of the furniture for the Reds in future years.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions