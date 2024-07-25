(Video) ‘I’m worried…’ – Darragh MacAnthony fears that one Liverpool stalwart is now ‘waning’

Darragh MacAnthony has said that he’s concerned about one Liverpool stalwart whose powers might now be ‘waning’.

The Peterborough United chairman and Reds supporter appeared on talkSPORT this week, and he discussed the transfer activity that he feels is necessary at Anfield, along with giving his verdicts on a few players in Arne Slot’s squad.

One of those was Mo Salah, who – despite finishing as our top scorer last season with 25 goals – endured a difficult ending to the campaign and turned 32 last month.

MacAnthony fears that the Egyptian King could now be past his best, saying: “I’m worried about Salah. I think he was great at the start of the season. Then with age his output in the second half of the season was waning, and it’s not going to be any better this year, in my opinion.”

We’ll probably never again see the explosive, unstoppable Salah of 2017-2020 who was undoubtedly one of the best players in the world for that period.

However, his goal output is still phenomenal, and Liverpool would be a whole lot worse off without it. Also, having had a few weeks of downtime during the summer, there’s every chance that he’s now refreshed and will hit the ground running when the new campaign kicks off next month.

We’re fully confident that he’ll surpass the 20-goal barrier again in 2024/25 and, quite possibly, exceed the tally that he racked up last term.

You can check out MacAnthony’s comments below (from 5:04), via talkSPORT on YouTube: