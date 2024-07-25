Ex-England midfielder says Liverpool are ‘very keen’ on ‘outstanding’ 24y/o who Man City also want

Liverpool are believed to be ‘very keen’ on raiding a Championship club for one of their standout players this summer.

As mentioned by Graeme Bailey for HITC in recent days, Anthony Patterson has emerged as a potential goalkeeping option for both the Reds and Manchester City, with the latter currently having to deal with Saudi Pro League interest in Ederson.

Speaking to Football League World, Carlton Palmer has backed up those reports, although he pointed out that the ‘outstanding’ 24-year-old would insist on being a first-choice starter if he leaves Sunderland.

The former England midfielder said of the Black Cats stopper: “Apparently Liverpool have been keeping an eye on him. There is no doubt – with his performances, one day he’s going to play in the top flight.

“He wants to keep being the number one, so unless Ederson is going to move on this summer, which remains to be seen, Pep Guardiola saying that he’s not going to move on this summer, we’ll have to wait and see. I’m sure Anthony Patterson is not going to move and sit on the bench; he’s a number one at Sunderland.”

Palmer added: “I know Liverpool are very, very keen and now it’s clear that Man City are in for the player. Should Sunderland get the right offer for him, I’m sure we’ll see him move on from the club, but it will be in excess of £15m.”

Patterson played in all but one of Sunderland’s Championship matches last season, keeping 12 clean sheets (26.7%) and conceding 53 goals (1.18 per game), and he’s at an ideal age where he’s accrued plenty of experience but should still have the bulk of his career ahead of him.

With Liverpool still unsure as to whether or not Caoimhin Kelleher will stay at Anfield, and Adrian having left for Real Betis, it’s understandable that the Reds may be in the market for a backup goalkeeper to Alisson Becker.

However, for all the admiration that the Englishman has drawn at the Stadium of Light – Palmer labelled him ‘outstanding‘, for instance – there’s no way that he goes to Anfield and immediately displaces his Brazilian counterpart.

If the Republic of Ireland international couldn’t do it after several years, then it’s not going to happen for someone who’s never played top-flight football.

Patterson would have to accept that he’d play second fiddle to Alisson if he were to leave the northeast for LFC, and judging by Palmer’s verdict, the 24-year-old wouldn’t be content to do that. Also, Richard Hughes mightn’t be overly enthusiastic about paying £15m for someone who’d be a backup netminder.

Truth be told, we don’t see Liverpool moving for the Sunderland stopper unless things drastically change on Merseyside over the next few weeks.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions