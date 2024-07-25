(Video) Ian Rush is happy with timing of Arne Slot arrival for key reason

Liverpool fans were devastated to say goodbye to Jurgen Klopp last season but Ian Rush thinks it may have been a blessing for new head coach who has taken the position.

Speaking with ESPN about the appointment of Arne Slot, our record goal scorer said: “It’s a big task, to replace Jurgen’s always going to be difficult.

“But I’m happy now, I’m glad he didn’t leave last year because last year I would have worried a bit but Jurgen’s had another year now and he’s got some good players there.

“He’s made transfer and a new team, we’ve got a lot young players and we’ve got a decent team now, so I’m actually looking forward to it.”

We all know that the club is in a strong position financially, in terms of squad quality and support from the crowd – so this should all mean that the Dutchman can have a solid campaign at Anfield.

Let’s hope it all works out that way and that this early excitement from a club legend is well placed.

You can watch Rush’s comments on Slot (from 8:10) via ESPN FC on YouTube:

