(Video) Arne Slot’s flowing football in training will have Liverpool fans drooling

Arne Slot is set to implement his ideas into the Liverpool squad this season and it seems that we are already witnessing some of them in training.

The club uploaded a video to their X account and it showed Conor Bradley finishing off a wonderful team move.

READ MORE: Bascombe on Bosman plans for Van Dijk and Salah in final Liverpool year

It involved eight passes before the full back finished into the small net and Curtis Jones was heavily involved in linking the play together.

Although it’s only a training clip, we can see team shape and the flowing football that is being taught to the squad.

You can watch the Liverpool training goal via @LFC on X:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions