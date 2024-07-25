(Video) Arne Slot introduces more maverick training after glasses used for ‘keepers

The Liverpool squad is currently experiencing a change of manager and that means an overhaul of how operations are carried out in training, at the hand of Arne Slot.

After we watched the goalkeepers use glasses and headphones in their drills, we can now see the players using large medicine balls.

It’s perhaps not as different as what we saw with the stoppers but is still interesting to see in practice.

There will certainly be many changes to our style of play and let’s see how it affects the players on the pitch and our from in the new campaign.

