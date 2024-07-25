(Video) Trent and Bellingham spotted together in Los Angeles amid ongoing Real Madrid rumours

By now it’s common knowledge among football fans that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham share a close friendship off the pitch, in addition to being England teammates.

Following their exploits at Euro 2024, the pair are currently on holiday together in California, and footage obtained by The Mirror shows the two footballers meeting up to enjoy a meal at the renowned Nobu Malibu in Los Angeles.

Of course, given the ongoing speculation linking the Liverpool vice-captain with Real Madrid, where his Three Lions colleague currently plays, any interaction between the duo will invariably be interpreted in some quarters as unofficial agency work.

In reality, it’s probably nothing more than two friends enjoying some downtime after a busy summer representing their country, and before they return to their respective clubs for another relentless season in the ever-rotating hamster wheel that is elite football in 2024.

You can view the clip of Trent and Bellingham going for dinner below, via @MirrorFootball on X: