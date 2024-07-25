‘This week…’ – Club’s former CEO claims Liverpool could make first summer signing ‘very soon’

The former chief executive of one of Liverpool’s biggest rivals believes that the Reds will finally make a splash in the summer transfer window in the coming days.

Six weeks on from the market opening in mid-June, LFC and Fulham are the only two Premier League clubs yet to secure a permanent signing in that period, with Arne Slot yet to bring in any players since replacing Jurgen Klopp.

However, speaking to Football Insider, a former Everton CEO is expecting that to change ‘very soon’, now that the new head coach has had time to liaise with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Keith Wyness said: “I think we’ll see some action this week from Liverpool. Slot has had the time to sit with Edwards and his team now; they’ll have done their pontification. He’s had a chance to see what he’s got in the squad, he’s had a chance to see the facilities, he’ll understand it.

“He’ll also have spoken to Klopp, I’d imagine. His backroom staff will be in place. Slot has had the time now, so I expect to see some action very soon.”

READ MORE: ‘I saw it with…’ – Stan Collymore suggests Slot is taking ‘similar’ approach to current PL boss

READ MORE: Trent wants to emulate three former Liverpool teammates in apparent contract hint

When it comes to transfer activity, Liverpool fans are accustomed to having their hopes built up and then dashed, so there might be a reluctance to get overly excited until the club formally announces a new signing.

However, Wyness is correct in saying that Slot will now have had a chance to engage in thorough discussions with Edwards and Hughes, as well as working with the bulk (but not yet all) of his playing squad, and the ex-Everton chief is speaking as someone with hands-on experience of the football industry.

As much as we’d like to see the Reds presenting a new player at Anfield with their name on the back of an LFC shirt sooner rather than later, it’s still preferable to hold out for the right signing rather than getting someone through the door hastily just to sate the appetite of supporters for incomings.

Nonetheless, the optics of going into August without at least one addition to the Liverpool squad wouldn’t be great, so hopefully it’ll only be a matter of days before we’re welcoming the head coach’s first acquisition.

Considering the concise manner in which we snapped up Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo last summer, we could yet see business being done with similar efficiency before long.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions