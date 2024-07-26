Adrian just hinted that ‘phenomenal’ player could leave Liverpool this summer

Caoimhin Kelleher remains a Liverpool player for the time being, and long may that reality continue.

That said, there’s every chance that the Republic of Ireland international leaves this summer should an interested party meet the club’s £25m valuation of the footballer.

Adrian has certainly alluded to such a possibility for the ex-Ringmahon Rangers man (described as ‘phenomenal’ by Chris Sutton on BBC 5 Live (via Rousing the Kop).

“I’ve a really good relationship with Caoimh, we had so many conversations. The ‘mister’ (Klopp) saw he was ready and I had to be there to support him. He showed last season he could be Liverpool’s No.1,” the Spaniard told The Athletic.

“It’s also clear that, when Alisson is there, he’ll start most games. Caoimh is at an age where you want to play every weekend. He also wants to be Ireland’s No.1, which will happen if he’s playing regularly. I know he wants to have more minutes. I hope he makes the right decision for himself.”

The Reds’ former third-choice ‘keeper has since opted to make the switch to Real Betis in La Liga, despite getting an offer of a one-year contract extension.

Kelleher departure would be a blow for Liverpool

It goes to show just how much Adrian’s experience was valued by Arne Slot that Richard Hughes was instructed to tempt the former West Ham goalkeeper into staying.

Add a potential departure from Kelleher and Liverpool would be left with even more problems to fix this summer.

The return of Vitezslav Jaros (on loan at Sturm Graz in 2023/24) would, perhaps, lessen fears here.

Though, we’d be absolutely foolish to disregard the quality our second-choice ‘keeper brings as acting as deputy to Alisson Becker.

Anyone would struggle to find an alternative close to his ability.

