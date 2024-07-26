‘Close to joining’: Good news for Liverpool as insider confirms new arrival now imminent

The level of unclarity around Liverpool’s movements in the transfer window should come as no surprise at all following the return of Michael Edwards.

If Richard Hughes is cut from the same cloth as his Anfield colleague, as we may reasonably suspect he is, given the Englishman’s recommendation, expect little to change in that regard.

At the very least, the club has been moving quickly to box off key positions in the backroom staff. Now one reporter has confirmed that a set-piece specialist is close to linking up with Arne Slot and Co. behind the scenes.

“The 45-year-old Slot has added to his backroom staff steadily in recent weeks with Aaron Briggs and ex-Everton man John Heitinga joining the ranks alongside assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff and performance coach Ruben Peeters,” Paul Gorst reported for the Liverpool Echo.

“Fabian Otte is the new head of goalkeeping and a set-piece specialist is also close to joining on board.

“If stealthy movements have been the theme of the summer then that most certainly describes the transfer business conducted also.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Elsewhere, the Dutch head coach has admitted he’s excited to work with former Everton and West Ham employee Jonny Heitinga.

READ MORE: ‘Could be announced at any moment’: Fabrizio Romano drops big update on Liverpool transfer target

READ MORE: ‘It means…’: Fabrizio Romano clarifies crucial transfer point on Alexander-Arnold & Bellingham meetings

It can’t hurt to have the extra help

One of the cornerstones of Jurgen Klopp’s approach to life at Anfield was bringing in expert advisors who could assist with the day-to-day coaching.

Many fans will remember Danish coach Thomas Gronnemark’s support with throw-ins and Neuro11’s brain training with the Liverpool squad.

If the thus far unnamed set-piece specialist can help furnish us with an extra edge against opponents in 2024/25, we’re all for it.

At the very least, it’s great to see that Slot’s humble enough to acknowledge his knowledge base and expertise isn’t broad enough to cover all facets of coaching around football.

Jurgen’s legacy lives on!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions