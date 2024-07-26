(Video) Harvey Elliott on adapting to Arne Slot and positivity for upcoming campaign

Liverpool have a squad of players who are facing a proposition that all except Joe Gomez have experienced before, playing under a new manager at Anfield in Arne Slot.

Speaking about the change, Harvey Elliott said: “It’s one of them where you need to kind of forget what you’ve learned in the last couple of years and learn new things.

READ MORE: (Video) Curtis Jones on what he learned from LeBron James after London meeting

“But that’s football. You’re always learning, you’re always having to adapt and to be a better player, be a better person.

“It’s one of those situations now [where] we just need to keep on going and keep listening to the staff and the boss, and make sure we apply it into the games and into the training sessions. I’m sure we’ll be fine.”

READ MORE: (Video) Arne Slot explains John Heitinga role at Liverpool next season

It’s great to hear the amount of positivity that the 21-year-old speaks with, as he celebrates his fifth anniversary of being a Red.

We’re lucky to have such a talented player who is clearly looking to improve on his on-field and off-field performances in the new campaign.

You can watch Elliott’s comments via LFCTV Go:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions