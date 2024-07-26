(Video) Everything Arne Slot had to say about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new contract

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been thrust into the gossip columns this summer amid worries over his future at Liverpool and possibly not signing a new contract.

Arne Slot was approached with this subject and said: “My answer would probably be a bit boring… I think it’s the same answer you’ve heard in the last five, six or seven years.

“Contract situations are not discussed at this place. But just keep trying [to ask the question], I would say.”

It’s a case of we still don’t know what will happen with our vice captain but given the fact the pair haven’t yet met each other, we don’t need to worry too much just yet.

Fingers crossed we can sort this out swiftly and that the Scouser commits his long term future to the Reds.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 2:09) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

