‘Could be announced at any moment’: Fabrizio Romano drops big update on Liverpool transfer target

Pacy, direct, can contribute goals and assists and take on a man… what’s not to love about Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams?

Liverpool, for their part, certainly enjoyed plenty of links with the exciting Spain international throughout the European Championship (CaughtOffside via Empire of the Kop).

However, it turns out that La Liga rivals Barcelona are ahead in the lead to land the footballer’s signature this summer, with one reporter suggesting a deal could be announced ‘at any moment’.

“Guys, I keep repeating that Barça are focusing at the moment on Nico Williams,” Fabrizio Romano told The Daily Briefing.

“Barça want Nico Williams as their absolute priority and all of their efforts are going into trying to get a deal done.

“They’re waiting for Nico’s final approval and for La Liga to give the green light to the deal, so it could be announced at any moment.

“Dani Olmo remains very appreciated by Barça, but he will only be discussed after the Nico story is clarified.”

The winger registered 27 goal contributions in 37 games (across all competitions) to help guide his club to a fifth-place finish in the league.

Liverpool should be prioritising a right-sided winger

Let’s be absolutely clear: we’re big admirers of Williams and his talents. However, the unavoidable truth remains that he’s primarily a left-sided wide man (though he’s versatile enough to feature on the opposite flank).

To bring in anyone of that ilk will require one of Luis Diaz and Co. to first be sold. Quite frankly, we can’t see that happening at the current point in time – certainly not without an interested party meeting Liverpool’s £75m valuation.

A right-sided winger makes infinitely more sense given Mo Salah has already entered his 30s and there’s ongoing doubt over his long-term future.

If, God forbid, the Egyptian international does decide, for whatever reason, that this will be his last season on Merseyside, a long-term successor has to be brought in this summer.

It’s really as simple as that.

