(Video) Curtis Jones on what he learned from LeBron James after London meeting

LeBron James has a relationship with Liverpool and that has again been demonstrated with the picture of him and Curtis Jones.

Speaking about the meeting, the Scouser said: “That [meeting LeBron] was just the other day, actually, in London. It was a nice experience.

“It was different, obviously it was basketball so a whole different sport – but I say all the time I always try to look at the elite in all the games around the world and he is one I have listened to a lot, in podcasts I’ve heard about how he prepares for games, how professional he is, how much he is inside the gym and things like that.

“He is known as being one of the best at what he does, so although we play a separate sport, he is still somebody I can learn things from. It was nice to see him play.”

It’s great to see that the 23-year-old is so eager to learn from the very best in any field, in order to increase his chances of success for the Reds.

Let’s see if this can come to fruition as we see the academy graduate play a new style under Arne Slot in the upcoming campaign.

You can watch Jones’ comments on LeBron (from 21:43) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

