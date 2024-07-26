(Video) Jones leaves four Liverpool players for dead in insane solo run in training

Liverpool fans’ jaws will be on the floor after what Curtis Jones did in training today

Curtis Jones truly meant it when he talked up Arne Slot ahead of Liverpool’s pre-season meeting with Real Betis.

The Scouse Academy graduate admitted he was very much enjoying life under the former Feyenoord boss and the newfound freedom he’s enjoying in the middle of the park. Footage released by the club’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) would certainly demonstrate as much, with our No.17 slaloming around the pitch with stunning ease.

Such comments were sadly taken by some commentators to suggest the footballer was entirely unappreciative of ex-boss Jurgen Klopp. Let us be clear on this front: the midfielder is most certainly appreciative of our old German tactician.

The years we enjoyed under the helm of the 57-year-old should be forever treasured by all involved.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: