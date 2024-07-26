Liverpool plot eye watering £98m double raid from Premier League rivals this summer – report

It’s been a quiet summer thus far for Liverpool and so hearing that we could complete a double transfer from the same Premier League club would be a huge shock.

GIVEMESPORT are reporting that, for a combined sum of £98 million: ‘Liverpool are considering whether to attempt to lure Pedro Neto and Rayan Ait-Nouri away from Wolverhampton Wanderers…

‘Discussions have been held with Portugal international Neto’s representatives and Wolves over a potential summer deal.’

READ MORE: (Video) Lynch: Liverpool have ‘real chance’ of Anthony Gordon move this summer

Both players fall into the category of being high quality and in positions that we are led to believe the Reds are looking to add depth to at some stage in the window.

With Andy Robertson currently carrying an injury, Kostas Tsimikas stands as our only natural first team option in the left back position.

Rayan Ait-Nouri has certainly impressed many within the league with his performance level and whether it be as competition or an alternative to our current options – the 23-year-old would be an exciting prospect.

READ MORE: (Video) Harvey Elliott on adapting to Arne Slot and positivity for upcoming campaign

Pedro Neto on the other hand may be a more obvious candidate when it comes to his on-field displays but his injury record is almost impossible to ignore.

Although he would add a large amount of quality and competition to the attacking options, having another player alongside Diogo Jota who struggles with injuries – could be very frustrating.

Both seem like interesting prospects but large fees, squad competition and fitness concerns may well block one or both deals.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions