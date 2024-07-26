(Video) ‘Transfer market, Fabrizio Romano’: Liverpool player caught posing with Spanish club’s shirt

Adrian was all smiles as he reunited with old club teammate Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool Football Club ahead of Real Betis’ clash with Arne Slot’s men tomorrow morning.

The goalkeeper came bearing gifts too, presenting our left fullback with his own Los Verdiblancos shirt and the following joking comments: “Transfer market, Fabrizio Romano.”

In fairness, it’s a gorgeous jersey and one we’re sure the 28-year-old will be delighted to add to his personal collection.

Thank goodness it’s not Trent Alexander-Arnold being presented a Real Madrid shirt by Jude Bellingham!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @RealBetis_en: