(Video) Lynch: Liverpool have ‘real chance’ of Anthony Gordon move this summer

Liverpool fans are awaiting the start of transfer activity this summer and one name who has been discussed on several occasions is Anthony Gordon.

Speaking on Anfield Agenda, David Lynch reported: “On Anthony Gordon I think that’s one that has a real chance of being revived maybe later in the window.

“Because that contract situation is there. That leaves Newcastle in a weak position in terms of negotiating even though they’ve got past all the PSR trouble that they’ve got.

“The player would desperately love to play for Liverpool and there’s all that reported interest in Luis Diaz.”

It seems to be a move that very much hinges on the hypothetical departure of Luis Diaz, something that certainly isn’t guaranteed to happen.

Should the Reds receive an offer that we deem acceptable for the Colombian, then it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Newcastle United attacker is the player we look to secure in his place.

You can watch Lynch’s comments on Gordon (from 24:30) via Anfield Agenda on YouTube:

