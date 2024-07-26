‘It means…’: Fabrizio Romano clarifies crucial transfer point on Alexander-Arnold & Bellingham meetings

Where Trent Alexander-Arnold’s friendship with Jude Bellingham was once viewed as a source of optimism, things have since drastically changed.

Footage obtained by The Mirror (via Empire of the Kop) has since shown the pair meeting up for dinner in Los Angeles following England’s ultimately unsuccessful Euros campaign.

It is, of course, entirely normal for footballers to develop friendships that have little bearing on transfers. A point well made by CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano.

“As I always repeat, footballers are friends but it means nothing in terms of transfers,” the Italian journalist wrote for The Daily Briefing.

“Just because Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham have been seen having dinner together… there’s really nothing more to say. They are great friends and that’s it.

“Real Madrid are monitoring Trent’s situation as reported back in March and the situation has absolutely not changed at all so far.”

The No.66 was limited to only 134 minutes, despite the Three Lions making it all the way to the final against Spain.

Alexander-Arnold registered 12 goal contributions for Liverpool in 2023/24 across 37 games (in all competitions).

Could Trent Alexander-Arnold actually leave Liverpool?

According to reliable reports, it’s at least an option for our ludicrously talented fullback this summer.

Finances and the prestige of the move aside, can you blame Trent?

We should preface the follow-up by saying that we do genuinely feel the best place for the 25-year-old to achieve his overall goals is Merseyside. However, it’s worth remembering that the generational talent has been subjected to borderline insane critique and commentary in recent years.

A considerable portion of this has undoubtedly stemmed from Gareth Southgate’s ill-fated attempt to convert the defender into a midfielder. Not to mention the cheerleading of such an approach from renowned footballers-turned-pundits like Gary Lineker. (Now why have things gone quiet there?).

Could we not understand our Academy graduate wanting to get away from all that noise – all that total lack of appreciation – in favour of a comparatively easier life in Madrid?

We hope the love Trent feels in Merseyside outweighs the potential benefits of a switch to Los Blancos. Whilst we’re convinced he’ll stay and extend his terms, let’s not pretend that Real Madrid isn’t a viable alternative.

