(Video) Arne Slot explains John Heitinga role at Liverpool next season

There’s been so much change at Liverpool in the last few months that it’s hard to keep up to date with all the new faces arriving, something Arne Slot has helped with.

Speaking with the press about John Heitinga, he said: “John has played many games in the Premier League and last season he was an assistant coach at West Ham, so he brings experience as a player but also as an assistant in this league.

“And he worked with someone that I know really well and the two of us have quite a similar playing style, so I think it’s not going to take long for him to understand exactly what we want with the players.”

READ MORE: (Video) Slot answers which young players have surprised him ‘in a positive way’ this summer

Given the former Everton defender’s Ajax history, it’s likely this could be where our new head coach has a shared contact with his new colleague.

The 40-year-old will likely attract attention because of his Goodison Park connections but this does seem like a shrewd piece of business to secure his services with the Reds.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Heitinga (from 8:11) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions