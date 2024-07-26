Confirmed: Slot’s first Liverpool lineup vs Real Betis as Nabil Fekir faces Reds

It’s Match No.1 in the Arne Slot era with Liverpool set to face Real Betis in the United States.

The Dutchman’s men kick off against former backup goalkeeper Adrian in the first of several pre-season clashes (including meetings with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United).

The Merseysiders are still waiting on a number of key stars to return from their post-season holidays following the conclusion of the Copa America and European Championship.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alexis Mac Allister are expected to be some of the last players to return to the squad.

In intriguing team selection news, former Liverpool transfer target Nabil Fekir (who came so close to signing for the Reds) lines up against Slot’s men.

Liverpool team news vs Real Betis

Caoimhin Kelleher is the man between the sticks behind a centre-back partnership consisting of Jarell Quansah and former Mainz loan star Sepp van den Berg.

The midfield looks to be a trio of Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Up top, Mo Salah, Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott will face off against the Real Betis backline.

You can catch the team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

How the Reds line up to take on Real Betis 👥🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 26, 2024

