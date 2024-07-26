(Video) Slot on ‘unfortunate’ situation surrounding Salah amid contract talks

Mo Salah is a key part of the Liverpool team and it seems that his future at the club is in question, with contract talks rumbling on into the start of pre-season.

Speaking about our Egyptian King, Arne Slot said: “I think it’s important for every player to have a full pre-season but unfortunately that’s almost impossible for most of the players in these current times where we play so many Euros and other kinds of tournaments.

“But I think in an ideal situation, every player wants to have a proper pre-season. Fortunately, Mo has one. Unfortunately, many others don’t have it. But it’s the way it is these days.”

It’s great for our No.11 that he can enjoy a full summer with the Reds and be at top fitness at Anfield, something that was in question at the end of the last campaign.

Let’s hope that those returning from international tournaments late won’t be too far behind those who have spent several weeks learning our new style of play.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Salah (from 0:35) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

