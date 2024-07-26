(Video) Slot answers which young players have surprised him ‘in a positive way’ this summer

Arne Slot has been getting to know the Liverpool squad this summer and has clearly been impressed with the players, both first team and academy.

Speaking with the press in the USA, the Dutchman said: “Many young players joined us here as well and there are a few that surprised me – in a positive way of course.

“But if your next question would be who they are, then you are not going to get the answer!”

It was a rather coy response from the 45-year-old who was perhaps less willing to dish out compliments that the man who came before.

This is all expected though and it’s not just a different style we’ll see in training and on the pitch but also in front of the media.

You can watch Slot’s comments (from 4:13) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

