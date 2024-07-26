Transfer update Belgian journo shared about Bakayoko and Liverpool is intriguing

Liverpool’s interest in Johan Bakayoko remains but the Reds may very well have evolve this quickly amid rival interest.

Sacha Tavolieri now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Belgian’s name is still on the Merseysiders’ shortlist. However, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are also thought to be keen on the PSV wide man this summer.

🇧🇪 Let's proceed in order of interest…

🇩🇪 Johan Bakayoko's still a name very appreciated by Kompany & Eberl despite #FCBayern needs to sell wingers before moving on him.

⚪️ #RBLeipzig keep discussion going these last weeks.

🔴🦅Bakayoko's name stays in #LFC list…

— Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 22, 2024

Has Johan Bakayoko had a good 2023/24 campaign?

It would be somewhat harsh to make any definitive claims about the Belgian international based on his experience in the 2024 European Championship.

The footballer’s impact was somewhat limited, truth be told, though it’s worth bearing in mind that he only featured twice for Domenico Tedesco’s men (playing 46 minutes in total).

The 21-year-old had an infinitely more impressive domestic campaign with PSV, registering 28 goal contributions in 48 games (across all competitions). Based on 3,716 minutes played, that’s a goal or assist registered every 132.71 minutes last term.

Those kinds of numbers are still rather shy of Liverpool’s first-choice right winger, Mo Salah, at 39 goal contributions in 44 games, across all competitions (at a rate of one goal or assist every 80.3 minutes).

What next for Bakayoko this summer?

Whilst Liverpool won’t be keen on an overhaul of their squad, there remains a clear need to bolster certain sections ahead of the start of the 2024/25 season.

Three areas that have been clearly identified for some transfer TLC are at centre-back, holding midfield and wide forward.

We’ve seen plenty of links to footballers who could compete with Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz on the left wing, including the likes of Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon and Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville. Both are certainly appealing options for a transfer, but there’s actually a far more pressing need to supply the opposing flank with reinforcements.

At 32 years of age, there’s a considerable degree of unclarity about Mo Salah’s future. Will the Egyptian King extend a contract due to expire in 2025? Will he be capable of supplying his best football beyond that date anyway?

Regardless of where Arne Slot and his coaching staff fall on these particular questions, there’s plenty of justification for snapping up a young understudy who could fully take over the reins next year or further down the line.

Bakayoko, at 21 years of age, would be perfectly placed to take on such a responsibility.

It just remains to be seen how keen Liverpool are on his services amid serious competition for his signature this summer.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions