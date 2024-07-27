(Video) Liverpool wonderkid who won 5 duels simply oozed class in friendly win over Real Betis

Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Real Betis gave numerous Reds youngsters a chance to put their hand up for future inclusion under Arne Slot.

Stefan Bajcetic was among the teenagers who featured, coming off the bench in the 64th minute and duly making light of the injury problems which stunted his progress last term.

As per Sofascore, the 19-year-old won a team-high five duels and made two tackles, while he misplaced only two of his 15 passes as he combined classiness on the ball with ferocity off it.

The Spanish midfielder showed a particular aptitude for retaining possession even in tight situations, along with one delightful long-range pass which picked out Ben Doak on the right, and he also got back brilliantly to thwart Iker Losada in a dangerous position out wide.

The clamour for a defensive midfield signing intensified after the game following a shaky performance from Wataru Endo, but Bajcetic certainly staked a claim to make that position his own. It just remains to be seen whether Slot will trust in him over a full season at such a young age and after such a lengthy absence.

You can check out a compilation of the Spaniard’s highlights v Betis below, via @GS79402572 on X: