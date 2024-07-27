(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai scores first goal of Arne Slot era after ruthless Salah combo guts Real Betis

Dominik Szoboszlai was the man to open the scoring in Arne Slot’s official first tie in charge of Liverpool Football Club.

The Hungarian skipper found himself on the end of a Mo Salah ball from the right-flank after having first supplied his Egyptian teammate.

The former timed his run perfectly into the box before firing into the bottom left of the net beyond the reach of former Reds goalkeeper Adrian.

A fine, clinical effort from the man placed in what looks like a free role ahead of the midfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @sterlsmapshd with full footage available on LFCTV: