(Image) Early signs of Arne Slot’s intriguing new Liverpool formation emerge

Liverpool fans will have been lining up online in eager anticipation of Arne Slot’s opening friendly clash in charge of the club.

Judging by the initial look in the first-half, the Reds seem to be playing a 4-2-4 in possession that sees Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai playing centrally and roaming as No.10s.

It’s a solution that’s likely come about in light of the absence of Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

That said, it seems to have granted Dominik Szoboszlai a degree of freedom that’s very much welcome for the goalscoring Hungarian who struck first in the opening game of the Slot era.

You can catch the screenshot below, courtesy of footage shared by LFCTV: