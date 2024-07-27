(Video) Liverpool 17-y/o’s masterclass vs Real Betis will have surely blown Arne Slot’s mind

Trey Nyoni. 17 years of age. Remember the name.

Arne Slot most certainly will after watching the teenager dominate against Real Betis in the first pre-season friendly of our United States tour.

Yes, there’s a danger of getting carried away here. It was, after all, a pre-season friendly, and certain things (results included) should be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, it’s hard not to get excited about the former Leicester City man after he arguably caught the eye of the bunch on the pitch with his clever, positive passing, often to break a line.

It looks like we’ve got quite the talent, Reds!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @Sportsweek):