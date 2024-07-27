Liverpool hit with dizzying dose of deja vu as injury news breaks just before Real Betis clash

Liverpool fans may be rubbing their eyes furiously after reading through Real Betis’ teamsheet ahead of their pre-season clash with the Spanish outfit.

Manuel Pellegrini named former Reds transfer target Nabil Fekir in his starting-XI for the tie at the Acrisure Stadium.

Supporters will undoubtedly remember the 31-year-old attacking midfielder, who now skippers the La Liga outfit, for coming oh so close to an Anfield switch back in the summer of 2018.

The transfer surprisingly broke down despite a medical having been booked and club media duties seemingly completed (per an online leak).

Injury update: James McConnell out with a minor injury

The Athletic’s James Pearce sadly reported that James McConnell isn’t set to play a part in tonight’s tie in Pennsylvania.

The journalist shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the Academy graduate is ruled out with a ‘minor injury issue’.

James McConnell not involved tonight due to a minor injury issue. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 26, 2024

Hopefully, we’ll see the 19-year-old footballer back on the pitch in no time in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the teenager’s playing career.

