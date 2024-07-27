(Video) Liverpool fans will love footage now coming out of USA right after Real Betis win

It was a touching moment for all involved with Liverpool Football Club as former goalkeeper Adrian was reunited with his old teammates during the Reds’ clash with Real Betis.

The Spaniard made the switch to Manuel Pellegrini’s side this summer, even despite Richard Hughes’ attempts to keep him at the club for another season.

There’s no question that the 37-year-old is already very much missed back at Anfield. Harvey Elliott couldn’t wait to share his appreciation for his former teammate after the Reds’ 1-0 win over the Spanish outfit, courtesy of a well-taken effort from Dominik Szoboszlai.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @IGD_29: