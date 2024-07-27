‘I know where I play best’: Liverpool midfielder already disagrees with how Slot is using him in pre-season

Fabio Carvalho admitted he’s having a slight disagreement with Arne Slot over his position in pre-season.

The 21-year-old has argued he’s best suited to the No.10 role (occupied by Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szobsozlai against Real Betis), though has found himself instead featuring on the left flank.

“So we spoke about it and [Slot] told me to try and settle on the wing but obviously I know where I play best and I feel that is as a No 10. I’m just going to do what he wants me to do and just work as hard as I can for him. He’s giving me good instructions and motivating me a lot in training and giving me that confidence,” the former Hull City loan star told reporters, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“Yeah [I want to make an impact], that’s what it is all about. Not just for me but for everyone involved. There’s good chances for the young players as well, for myself as well. It’s a good chance for everyone to put their foot down and stamp their mark.”

The Merseysiders secured a 1-0 victory against Manuel Pellegrini’s men, with the Reds’ Hungarian midfielder scoring the sole effort of the match.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Trey Nyoni and Stefan Bajcetic likewise impressed the new coaching staff with their performances in Pittsburgh.

READ MORE: Move over Nyoni: Liverpool midfield general won most duels vs Real Betis in only 26 minutes

READ MORE: After McConnell: Liverpool midfielder has just picked up an injury 30 minutes into Real Betis friendly

Where is Carvalho’s best position?

It’s worth remembering that patience must be the calling card of players in this pre-season period.

We highly doubt Slot will have set upon his formula for the upcoming competitive campaign – that includes where best to play Carvalho. That’s if our new head coach feels another loan move isn’t the best play for the Portuguese star’s development.

In our view, we’d probably agree that the No.10 role is better suited to the footballer and we’d assume that he’ll get his chance to shine there during the American tour.

Only time will tell on that front.

Let’s just hope Carvalho is ready to take his chance should it arise as he hopes it will.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions