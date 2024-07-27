After McConnell: Liverpool midfielder has just picked up an injury 30 minutes into Real Betis friendly

Curtis Jones will be thinking long and hard about his poor injury luck.

The Liverpool midfielder found himself walking down the tunnel only half an hour into the Reds’ pre-season clash with Real Betis after having picked up an injury concern.

Paul Gorst confirmed the news in question on X (formerly Twitter) spotting the Scouser in ‘some discomfort’ during a team water break.

Curtis Jones looks in some discomfort as the team take a water break. Looks like he might be going off. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) July 27, 2024

Youngster Trey Nyoni took to the pitch in his place.

Hopefully not a serious injury issue for Jones

It’s a huge shame for the Liverpool Academy graduate at a time when he’ll be wanting to prove his worth to new head coach Arne Slot.

The Englishman was able to walk off without much in the way of aid, of course, so we’re hopeful that it’s not a serious concern.

Ultimately, given the incredible quality we now have at our disposal in Alexis Mac Allister on the left side of the midfield trio, Jones is considerably up against it when it comes to establishing a spot in the starting-XI.

We’d back his talent, but he needs to be on the pitch showcasing his talents.

