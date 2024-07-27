Talks have resumed: Liverpool not giving up on ‘amazing’ winger as club make their stance clear

It appears that Liverpool are being persistent in their attempts to lure one Premier League winger to Anfield this summer.

Former Everton star Anthony Gordon, now with Newcastle, was linked with a possible return to Merseyside a few weeks ago in what initially seemed a rather surprising transfer rumour, and his agent had seemingly been pushing hard to make a deal come to fruition (The Telegraph).

According to CaughtOffside on Saturday, sources with insider knowledge of the situation have indicated that LFC chiefs have begun renegotiating with the Magpies regarding the England international.

However, the Tyneside outfit are believed to have reaffirmed their stance that the 23-year-old is not for sale and are eager to extend his contract – which currently runs for two more years – until 2029.

It’s entirely understandable that Newcastle are prepared to hold firm over Gordon, who plundered 12 goals and 11 assists last season and has been dubbed ‘amazing‘ by teammate Bruno Guimaraes, rather than obligingly handing him over to a Premier League rival.

However, if indeed Liverpool have returned to the table for the England winger despite the Magpies making it clear that the player isn’t for sale, it indicates that Anfield chiefs are especially eager to try and bring the 23-year-old back to Merseyside.

That’s despite Arne Slot being nicely stocked for players on Gordon’s preferred left flank – with Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo vying for a berth on that wing – although the Englishman could perhaps be viewed as a right-sided alternative to Mo Salah, having also played on that side many times in his career.

Given Newcastle’s reluctance to sell their number 10, it’ll surely take a lofty bid from the Reds if they’re to turn the heads of the St James’ Park hierarchy this summer.

We still think it’ll be quite a difficult move to pull off and won’t hold our breath for it to happen, but it nonetheless shows a determination on Liverpool’s part, and an indication that he’s a player that the new head coach absolutely wants at Anfield.

