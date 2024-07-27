New report says Liverpool now trying to hijack Arsenal’s number one summer transfer target

Liverpool are now reportedly trying to hijack Arsenal’s move for their reported No.1 target in Viktor Gyokeres.

This update comes courtesy of Pete O’Rourke at Football Insider, with the report in question noting that a move to the Premier League is unlikely whilst the Swede’s £86m release clause remains in play.

The Sporting Lisbon star has attracted considerable interest in his services following a remarkable campaign for Ruben Amorim’s men.

The 26-year-old registered 58 goal contributions in 50 games (across all competitions) as the Primeira Liga outfit lifted the league title in 2023/24.

Not a player Liverpool actually need

And we stand by that.

Liverpool currently have Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota Cody Gakpo capable of playing centrally in the forward line.

Similarly to the Luis Diaz situation, we simply aren’t signing a new striker without selling one first.

Quite frankly, we can’t see that eventuality coming to pass. On that basis, we’d have to urge supporters to not accept this report at face value.

Gyokeres could be some signing for one of our rivals, but there’s no chance he ends up at Anfield this summer. Especially not for the price quoted.

