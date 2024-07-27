(Video) Forget Szoboszlai: Liverpool goal doesn’t happen without 17-y/o whizz-kid’s cool moment

We don’t want to take anything away from Mo Salah or Dominik Szoboszlai’s involvement in Liverpool’s opening goal of the US tour.

However, the simple fact of the matter is that it probably doesn’t come about without the valuable contribution of one 17-year-old Trey Nyoni.

The former Leicester City prodigy, who joined last year, was spotted playing a line-breaking pass to our Hungarian international in the opposing path.

It’s a very narrow ball to the ex-RB Leipzig man. A really cute ball to set off the move.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: