(Video) ‘I’ll see what happens…’ – Sepp van den Berg addresses his future after Liverpool win

Sepp van den Berg has spoken about his future at Liverpool following the Reds’ pre-season friendly win over Real Betis on Friday night.

The Dutch defender has been linked with PSV Eindhoven and several German clubs recently, but he’s made a big impression behind the scenes on Merseyside this month and played just over an hour against the LaLiga side in Pittsburgh.

The 22-year-old is eager to enjoy regular game-time in the forthcoming campaign, and he hopes that he’ll be able to do that at Anfield.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Van den Berg told Sky Sports: “I’m still a Liverpool player. I enjoy it here. It’s been a very nice pre-season – new coach, new era starts, fresh training, new style of play. I really like it. For me, it’s just about game-time and, at the moment, I’m getting it here.

“I’m happy at the moment, but like I said, it’s still early. You never know what can happen, but for me the most important thing is playing.

“If I can do it here, there’s no better place. It’s one of the biggest, if not the biggest, club in the world, so if it’s here, it’s my dream. For me, the most important thing is playing, so I’ll see what happens.”

Once Arne Slot has his full squad at his disposal, Van den Berg will have strong competition to try and win a regular starting berth at Liverpool, but it seems that he’s doing everything within his control to convince the boss of his ability.

Having bided his time with a series of loan spells since first joining the Reds in 2019, we’d love to see the Dutch defender being given a sustained chance to prove himself at Andield.

You can view Van den Berg’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on X: